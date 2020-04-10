Keep dogs secured at home says Council - fines for allowing dog to stray

BALLYMENA dog owners have been told they must keep their dogs secured at home in case they escape and cause a nuisance.

The warning from Mid and East Antrim Council comes as evidence continues to rise of household pets getting loose across the area.

Council have the power to issue a control condition on a license should anyone not keep their dog under control.

“During this time we would expect a dog to be kept on a lead when in public and also dogs to be secured when at home, so as not to escape and cause nuisance.

“Any breach of a control condition or allowing your dog to stray will attract an £80 fixed penalty.

“We would appeal to everyone to follow the guidance in the first instance, adhere to social distancing and keep their dogs under control at all times,” said a spokesperson.

They added: “Given the increase in people walking their pets at this time, we want to remind all animal owners to act responsibly to prevent dogs being involved in an attack on other animals or people, or causing alarm to others when outside.

"It is also important that owners exercising their pets do whatever they can to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“If your household is self-isolating, take time to plan how you will exercise your pet, ensuring that you and your pet avoid all contact with others.”