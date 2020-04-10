Big jump in positive COVID-19 cases

THE number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased from 52 to 77 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, new figures have revealed.

That's according to the new data released this afternoon from the Public Health Agency (PHA).

The considerable increase has been attributed to 'reporting issues' with testing numbers from the Western Trust which has now been rectified.

Tests were initially conducted by the Regional Virology Laboratory (RVL) in Belfast for all of the Trusts but testing begun in the Western Trust on April 3 and until now those have not been included in the figures.

Ten more people have died in Northern Ireland since yesterday.

A PHA spokesperson explained: "The Public Health Agency (PHA) has worked closely with the Western Health and Social Care Trust around some of the reporting issues they experienced with regards the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being reported to the PHA surveillance team.

"The reporting issues related to the data platforms that were being used by the respective parties to report into the PHA Surveillance function. This has now been resolved and the PHA is assimilating the backlog of data to provide a fuller report.

"From Friday, April 10 the test data for the Western Trust area will now represent a more complete record. The test data for Western Trust in today’s report will appear to spike as the reporting has been adjusted accordingly."