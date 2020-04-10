PSNI out in force around the Triangle

POLICE are out in force around the north coast enforcing strict new guidelines surrounding essential travel.

Officers have been stopping motorists at various locations around the Triangle area since Friday morning.

The PSNI has also been conducting checkpoints on the A26 on the main route towards the north coast.

The checks follow repeated warnings from NI Executive ministers and police chiefs for people to stay at home over the Easter holiday weekend.

It is likely that checks will continue right throughout the weekend.