Shooting incident in Omagh 'deplorable'

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh, on Thursday, April 9, in an incident which is being described as 'deplorable'.



Shortly before midnight a number of masked men forced their way into a property and assaulted three males who were present. A number of shots were also discharged in the house. The masked men are then said to have fled in a silver vehicle. The three victims were extremely lucky to escape with their lives.



Police are appealing to the local community, or indeed anyone who has seen or heard anything to contact detectives at Omagh station to assist the investigation. Please call 101 quoting reference 7 of 10/4/20.



"It is equally sickening and deplorable to hear of this incident in Omagh that could have easily led to the loss of life," said West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan.



"It is my understanding that three men were assaulted at a property around midnight last night where a number of shots were fired. This could easily have led to death. Thankfully there have been no fatalities.



"I would encourage anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI. These types of crimes need eradicated from society."