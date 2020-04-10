Sports bodies urge fans to stay at home this Easter

THE three main governing bodies for sport in Northern Ireland have issued a joint call for their members and supporters to stick to the ‘game plan’ and enjoy Easter at home this year.

Ulster Rugby, the Irish FA and the Ulster GAA have combined to issue the joint statement to the public, including all local clubs across the three sporting bodies.

In a letter signed by Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie, Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson and the Ulster GAA's Provincial Secretary & Chief Executive Brian McAvoy, they say: “It is now apparent the social distancing measures which have been put in place may be helping to slow the spread of coronavirus, which in turn is helping our health service to battle the virus and look after our neighbours, friends and members.

"However, it remains absolutely essential that each one of us continues to play our part and that means staying at home, staying indoors as much as possible and, if you have to leave the house for essential items, observing the strict social distancing measures.

“As sporting bodies, we are acutely aware that our members feel the impact of the restrictions which are in place. We know the weekend is usually packed with sport, be that playing, coaching, spectating or ferrying young children to and from matches and training. We know our members are missing their games, but the more we hold the line now, the sooner we will be back out there playing our beloved sports.

“This match - the people versus coronavirus - is the most difficult opposition we will ever face, and we have to win. So please continue to play your part.

"Enjoy Easter at home, stay indoors and look out for each other.”