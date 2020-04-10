Ten more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

Ten more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

THE number of Coronavirus cases in the ABC borough has grown to 157.
That's up by 15 from yesterday's (Thursday) total of 142, according to the latest figures from the PHA.
Sadly, 10 more deaths have been reported across Northern Ireland inside the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 92.
A total of 1,589 cases have now been confirmed in Northern Ireland with 112 of those coming in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile 11,006 people have been tested in Northern Ireland, up by 951 from yesterday, with 148 of those tested at the new facility at the SSE Arena.
The Southern Trust has carried out 1,707 of those tests, the figures show.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130