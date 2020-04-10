Ten more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

THE number of Coronavirus cases in the ABC borough has grown to 157.

That's up by 15 from yesterday's (Thursday) total of 142, according to the latest figures from the PHA.

Sadly, 10 more deaths have been reported across Northern Ireland inside the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 92.

A total of 1,589 cases have now been confirmed in Northern Ireland with 112 of those coming in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile 11,006 people have been tested in Northern Ireland, up by 951 from yesterday, with 148 of those tested at the new facility at the SSE Arena.

The Southern Trust has carried out 1,707 of those tests, the figures show.