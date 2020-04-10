Three males injured in aggravated burglary in Omagh

Detectives in Omagh are investigating an aggravated burglary in the Mullaghmore Drive area during the early hours of this morning (Friday).



Detective Constable Una McKenna said: “It was reported to us just after midnight that three masked men arrived at an address in the area and demanded money, before forcing entry to the property.



"Once inside, three male occupants were assaulted sustaining injuries to their face, head and body. It was also reported that a firearm was discharged inside the property.



"Police and NIAS attended the scene where paramedics treated two of the victims.



"This was a brazen and reckless attack, for which there is no justification.



"It is fortunate we are not dealing with serious injury or worse today.



"Enquiries are underway to establish a motive for this attack and who was involved, and I would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area just prior to, or around midnight, or has information which may assist our investigation to call us on 101, and quote reference number 7 of 10/04/20.



"Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."