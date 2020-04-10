WATCH: Borough is silent - let's keep it that way

A HAUNTING video has shown how quiet the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough is - and council chiefs want it to stay that way.

This Easter weekend the Borough Council are pleading with people to stay indoors.

The council has already closed its network of parks, playparks and golf courses across the borough in line with the latest guidance issued by the Public Health Agency.

You must only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).

If you go out, stay two metres (6ft) away from other people at all times.

Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

And do not meet others, even friends or family.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Watch the video and remember to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.