'Dirty pig' dumps lorry load of rubbish outside Darkley

ARMAGH'S countryside has once again been desecrated by flytippers.

Those who dumped the rubbish on Forestry lands outside Darkley have been described as "dirty pigs" by Cllr Thomas O'Hanlon - and he admitted that he was being polite by calling them that!

He added that the perpetrator was disturbed while "dumping this lorry load of rubbish on Forestry lands at the Aughnagurgan Road / Wolf Island Road junction, outside Darkley this afternoon in broad daylight."

He added, "It contains everything from builders rubble to household waste. It’s believed the vehicle involved may even had false number plates, possibly even from County Monaghan.

"Police, Council & Forest Service have been notified.

"Please be vigilant of dumpers in our area and don’t be afraid to get in contact if you spot anything suspicious!"