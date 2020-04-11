Record number of COVID-19 deaths in a day in Northern Ireland

FIFTEEN people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Northern Ireland over the last 24 hours, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

It is the highest daily death toll so far and brings the total number of deaths here since the outbreak began to 107.

The figures come as stark warnings have been made for people to stay indoors this Easter weekend.

On Thursday, Health Minister Robin Swann said, “Please don’t be tempted into letting down your guard over Easter. Our health and social care staff are relying on us all to keep doing the right thing.

“The weekly Thursday night applause is so important and heartening, but it is not sufficient by itself. We have to keep following the social distancing restrictions. The vast majority of people are doing so, and I thank them for it.

“But I am urging the small majority ignoring the restrictions to think again for the sake of themselves and their loved ones. Don’t be a hypocrite tonight by applauding care workers and then letting them down by your actions.”

Mr Swann added: “The social distancing measures will stay in place for as long as they are needed and will be strengthened further if required.

“They are starting to make an impact. However, it is still early days and there will be many difficult weeks and months ahead.”

The Minister concluded: “As we head into the Easter weekend, the message remains the same. Stay at home - do not go out unless it’s absolutely necessary. Keep your distance if you do have to leave your home. Keep washing your hands and keep fighting back against COVID-19.”

The latest figures, which according to the latest figures are accurate as of 10.30am this morning (Saturday) say that there have been 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last day, meaning there have been 1,717 in total.

Eight-hundred-and-sixty people have been tested in the last 24 hours, including 101 at the SSE Arena facility, bringing the number of people tested in Northern Ireland to 11,765 overall.

A further 917 coronavirus-related hospital deaths have been reported in the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,875, as of 5pm on yesterday (April 10).

NHS England have confirmed that a further 823 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths there to 8,937.

And in Scotland there have been 47 deaths of people who had the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, meaning the total there now stands at 542.