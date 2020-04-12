Police probe Ballynahone death

A MAN has been arrested following the sudden death of a man in the Ballynahone Close area of Armagh.

A statement from the PSNI said, “Detectives are investigating the circumstances following the sudden death of a man in Armagh last night, Saturday, April 11.

“At around 10.20pm police received a report of some form of altercation in the area of Ballynahone Close. Upon arrival of police a man was discovered lying on the ground and despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested as part of the investigation and remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ballynahone Close last night and who witnessed some form of altercation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2554 10/04/20.

“Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Armagh Ulster Unionist Councillor, Sam Nicholson, said it was a "truly awful incident".

He added, "If anyone has any information about what happened I would urge them to bring it forward to the Police.

"My sympathies go to all those affected by this incident."

Newry & Armagh Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boyle has said news of the sudden death had caused great shock.

He said, “This is tragic news. Police are at the scene and are investigating the circumstances of this mans death. Anyone who may have some information that can help this investigation should contact them immediately.

"This is the most awful news for the family of the deceased to receive and they should be uppermost in our thoughts and prayers at this present moment."