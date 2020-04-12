Popular Armagh postmaster passes away

A POPULAR former Armagh postmaster has passed away.

George Proctor, who ran the Post Office in Barrack Street, passed away on Saturday, April 11 at Hockley Lodge Private Nursing Home.

Under the current restrictions his funeral is strictly private.

He was the husband of the late Irene and the father of daughters Elizabeth and Anne.

A funeral notice said donations in lieu of flowers will go towards Armagh Baptist Church and the Irish Evangelistic Band, cheques made payable to Jackson Stoops & Sons Funeral Directors.

He will be “lovingly remembered by his sorrowing daughters, their families and all the family circle”, it added.