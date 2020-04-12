Popular Tynan GP passes away

THE community is in mourning following the death of one of its best-known doctors.

Dr Fitz Gillespie MBE passed away peacefully at home this morning (Sunday).

Dr Gillespie was the GP at Tynan Surgery for many years and was also a Master of Tynan and Armagh Hunt.

He was also a Governor of Charles Sheils Houses at Tower Hill.

He was a husband of the late Dr. Barbara Ann Gillespie and the late Lady Elizabeth Jane Alexander Gillespie and father of Gael, Patrick and Rollo.

A funeral notice said the house and funeral are strictly private due to government restrictions.

Donations, If so desired, are for 'Friends of Tynan Surgery', (with cheques made payable to same), c/o Trevor McCoy, Funeral Undertaker, 77, Main Street, Killylea, Armagh, Co. Armagh. BT60 4LS.

The notice added that his passing is "deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, sons, son-in-law Scott, daughters-in-law Roberta and Linda; grandchildren Caroline, GIllian, Jack, Harry, Daisy; great-grandchild Lilly and all the family circle".