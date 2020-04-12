Sunnymeade staff's 'Blinding' video will lift your lockdown mood!


Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

STAFF at an Armagh nursing home have been joining in the latest craze aimed at keeping health professionals' spirits up.
The video of workers at Sunnymeade Nursing Home shows them performing a synchronised dance to The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, a dance challenge that has taken the internet by storm over the past few weeks.
The hilarious video is part of the TikTok which has taken off since the country went into lockdown.
If you've done a TikTok video why not send it to us! Email it to us at editor@ulstergazette.co.uk or send it to us on Facebook.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130