Details of alleged rape and stabbing emerge

DETAILS of an alleged rape and stabbed incident in Ballymena last month have only emerged at a court hearing in Belfast today.

Police claimed a woman was subjected to an assault in Ballymena, which left her with knife wounds and a broken nose.

A 38-year-old man accused of inflicting the injuries at a house on March 21 was remanded in custody.

Mariusz Macura, a Polish national with an address at Patrick Place in the town, faces charges of rape, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon.

He denies the alleged offences when he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, sitting in Belfast, via a prison video-link.

A detective told the court that the injured party was in a sustained attack for over three hours.

He said: "She sustained two black eyes, a broken nose, and swelling to her abdomen and chest. She had cuts to both arms from knife wounds."

Macura allegedly told the woman he was sleeping on the street because his wife had kicked him out, according to police.

District Judge Mark Hamill heard Macura was only located after officers forced their way into his home.

"He was found attempting to evade police," the detective added.

Defence barrister Conn O'Neill argued that a proper statement of complaint has not yet been provided.

"The defendant and his wife would say this lady has a history of giving false accounts," he said.

Ruling that Macura must remain in custody, Mr Hamill said: "Bail is refused on every conceivable ground."

The accused will appear in court again on May 11.