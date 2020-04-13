'Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures' - Strabane student

A STRABANE student has called on local elected representatives to consider the difficulties and uncertainty faced by students renting in the private sector during the COVID-19 emergency.

Grian Ní Dhaimhín (23) is a member of the Student Renters' Group (SRG) in Belfast.

The group is a student-led tenants’ union based in Belfast that aims to empower students and defend housing rights across Belfast.

They have outlined a number of protections that they feel would ensure the safety and security of student renters during the pandemic.

These demands include an immediate rent suspension, an 18 month freeze in rent prices, an early termination of contracts without penalty and a ban on all COVID-19 caused evictions.

Speaking this week, Grian who is also the incoming president of Queen's University's Students Union explained: "We are being contacted by students, many who come from Strabane and West Tyrone, who have returned home due to the pandemic but they are telling us their landlords aren't being understanding.

"During this period of uncertainty and financial difficulty for many students, letting agencies and landlords are refusing to terminate contracts early and are still demanding rent payments. We believe that this is unjust and unreasonable.

"Some are telling students they can put off paying the rent until their next student loan comes in but we all know that for the majority of students the loan isn't enough to live on.

"Most students work part-time so that they can live more comfortably. Some students may now also have to use their loan to support their families if somebody in the family is out of work.

"Students are saying to their landlords they have no money to pay their rent over the next few months and there is no protections in place for them at the minute. We have come out with those four demands which we are asking MLAs and MPs to implement to protect student renters."

The history and social anthropology student said the situation is creating great uncertainty for students and that there has been a lack of clarity from politicians on the issue.

"Most students will probably pay their rent on the last day of the month or the first...Students still don't know what to do. They haven't had any guarantees or any clarity from MLAs.

"They seem to be sitting on their hands on this and that's why we are trying to push for these specific demands which we think are the best way to protect students and make sure they are secure both financially and from a health perspective.

"We believe that the measures that we asking for are reasonable.

“One thing that is going to get us through is compassion and we are seeing so many policies that political parties would have been totally against in the past, now being scrapped.

"We have always been told that there is no magic money tree but in this pandemic we are seeing that the money is there.

"It's just not being utilised properly so we think whenever working class students are going to be the most vulnerable, protections need to be there.

”Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures."