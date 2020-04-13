High praise for community spirit across the area

Volunteers and community groups across Mid and East Antrim have been praised by Mayor, Cllr Maureen Morrow, for their efforts to help the most vulnerable throughout the borough during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Groups across the area have demonstrated their unwavering community spirit by doing all they can to lend a helping hand to those in need as the unprecedented public health crisis continues.

With help from the Council’s COVID-19 Community Grant Scheme, community groups have been able to apply for funding to help with essential supplies for those who cannot leave their homes.

Support has also been distributed to mums and babies in need of nappies and food supplies, while counselling and befriending services have been provided to anyone who needs them.

The Mayor said: “The true spirit of community is well and truly alive in Mid and East Antrim and I would like to say a big thank you on behalf of all in our borough for the tireless efforts of those groups and individuals making a real difference.

“During the worst of times, as we face a public health crisis like never before, we are seeing the best of people.

“Whether that is through helping out with shopping for an elderly person or someone living alone, delivering hot meals or food parcels, or picking up something from the pharmacy, our community volunteers have mobilised to ensure all those who need it can receive care and compassion.

“I would like to pay tribute to those volunteers who are giving up their time to make a phone call to someone living alone or in need of a listening ear at this challenging time when we face so many uncertainties.

“Our people are our most precious asset and I am so proud of all those community groups and volunteers who are helping to protect others.”

Council’s COVID-19 Community Support Grant Scheme is open to all constituted groups across the borough and is in addition to the usual two grants per annum available to community groups.

Full details of the criteria for applications are available at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/grant

If you feel you need to avail of the food parcel initiative, or know someone who does, the Freephone COVID-19 Community Helpline can be accessed by telephone on 0808 802 0020; email covid1@adviceni.net or text ACTION to 81025.

More information on other sources of advice and support can be found on Council’s dedicated Coronavirus Covid-19 web page at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19