Resident dies, two isolating at Keady care home

A RESIDENT has died at Dunlarg Care Home as a result of contracting coronavirus, its owners have confirmed.

Two other residents at the home who are symptomatic are currently being nursed in isolation, in line with trust guidelines and protocols, Heathcare Ireland told the Ulster Gazette.

Staff at the Keady nursing home are keeping their families “closely informed”, a spokesperson for the home, which has 56 residents, said.

They added that the thoughts and prayers of their staff are with the family of the deceased resident.

“We fully understand how worrying this is for the families of loved ones in any nursing home at the current time,” she said.

“We have been in direct contact with the nominated family members of all of our residents, to keep them informed about both confirmed and suspected cases. We have advised them of all the proactive steps the staff are taking to minimise the risk of transmission.”

The spokesperson said that staff have “a good supply of all PPE items and our staff are taking their responsibilities on this with the utmost of priority”.

She added, “They understand the risks to themselves and their own families, as much as to the people in their care.

“They do not wear their uniforms outside the home and each of them has their temperature taken before every shift. They must also complete a declaration to state they are symptom free every day. Enhanced cleaning is being rigorously carried out.

“All residents are having their temperature tested at least twice and up to four times a day and this has helped in the early detection of suspected cases, to ensure they can be isolated.”

The home has been completely closed to visitors for more than three weeks, said the spokesperson.

“In recent weeks, some staff, if they had any potential symptoms either themselves or in their immediate family, have followed the public health advice and self-isolated,” she said.

Staff at the home have received “overwhelmingly kind” feedback from families of residents.

“The local community in Keady have been incredibly supportive of the home, organising cavalcades past the home to show their support during the Clap for NHS on Thursday night, and making generous donations of hand gel, lots of chocolate and baked goods,” said the spokesperson.

“The local Indian restaurant made dinner for the staff and residents and had it delivered to the home. The kindness being shown in quite amazing.

“This is a very worrying, uncertain and stressful time and we know how important we are to the home’s residents, particularly when their loved ones can’t come in to visit.

“We are so grateful for the supportive calls our staff have had from the local community and the knowledge that they are in their prayers. We would like to use this opportunity to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”