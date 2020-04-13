Cornavirus latest: six more deaths in NI

SIX people have died over the last 24 hours as the result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

That brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 124, according to the latest figures.

Seventy-four new cases have been confirmed according to today's (Monday) figures, bringing the Northern Ireland total to 1,882.

There were 434 individuals tested yesterday, meaning that the number of individuals tested now stands at 12,633.

The number of negative tests now stands at 10,703 with 48 individuals having indeterminate results.

Meanwhile, police say they will continue to deploy officers at coastal beauty spots on Easter Monday and Tuesday.

The PSNI said its officers had issued 107 fines over the weekend to people who did not heeds the message to stay at home and help prevent the spread of cocornavirus.