Ballinahone death: Man released on bail

A 49-YEAR-OLD man arrested by detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in Armagh on Saturday night (April 11) has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal for information and are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ballinahone Close and who witnessed some form of altercation at approximately 10.15pm to get in touch.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

The man who died has been named locally as Nigel Burgess. Police said yesterday (Sunday) that he had died following "some form of altercation". Upon the arrival of police a man was discovered lying on the ground and despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

It is understood that a post mortem will take place today.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “Anyone with information is asked to call our detectives on 101 quoting reference 2554 of 11/04/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Armagh Ulster Unionist Councillor, Sam Nicholson, said it was a "truly awful incident".

He added, "If anyone has any information about what happened I would urge them to bring it forward to the Police.

"My sympathies go to all those affected by this incident."

The DUP’s William Irwin MLA stated, “This is a concerning incident and I sympathise with the family circle of the man who has lost his life.

"Given the circumstances of this tragedy, I would appeal to anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident to contact the PSNI and assist them with their ongoing inquiries.”

The MP for Newry and Armagh, Sinn Fein's Mickey Brady, extended his sympathies to Mr Burgess' family.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the man who was died at this time," he added.

His party colleague, Cathal Boylan MLA has said news of the sudden death had caused great shock.

He said, “This is tragic news. Police are at the scene and are investigating the circumstances of this mans death. Anyone who may have some information that can help this investigation should contact them immediately.

"This is the most awful news for the family of the deceased to receive and they should be uppermost in our thoughts and prayers at this present moment."