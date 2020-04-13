Six new coronavirus deaths across Northern Ireland

10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases here
SIX people have died over the last 24 hours as the result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

That brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 124, according to the latest figures.

Seventy-four new cases have been confirmed according to today's (Monday) figures, bringing the Northern Ireland total to 1,882.

Meanwhile there were 434 individuals tested yesterday, meaning that the number of individuals tested now stands at 12,633.

The number of negative tests now stands at 10,703 with 48 individuals having indeterminate results.

