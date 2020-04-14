GP's life might be different but the message is still the same

LIFE for Markethill doctor, Laurence Dorman, is “very different” - and understandably so.

Surgeries have closed their doors but the work of the GP carries on, even with operations being scaled down.

Just like hospitals, where routine functions such as hip operations might well have been cancelled, general practice is the same, according to Dr Dorman.

“We have scaled down all the routine things like blood pressure, asthma and diabetic clinics. The board has given us an exemption from doing all of that sort of thing, so we are just trying to deal with what we would call very urgent, GP medical things,” he explained.

“The problem is that the risk of infection means we have had to change the way people access our surgery. We are trying to do as much of it by telephone as possible.

“It's put a lot of pressure on our phone lines but it feels weird being in the surgery because it's quieter now. The building is a lot quieter, there isn't the same number of people coming in and out as there was before.

“We are still open, that's the bottom line. If you have a sick child the service should be there for you. Some practices have an email system that you can use.

“As for getting routine scripts, we're really keen that people go cautiously in that they shouldn't bulk buy and keep to their usual 28 day or 56 day supply, but leave a wee bit longer for the script to be completed because the community pharmacists are being slaughtered at the moment.”

Some things still have to continue, such as childhood vaccinations, as they are considered to be essential.

Dr Dorman said that while it is “really, really important” that people continue to get vaccinated for normal things, the way they might get their injection may have changed.

“Instead of people waiting in our waiting rooms, a lot of places, if they have the facility, are letting people wait in the car park and will either phone them to come in or wave at them to come in,” he said.

“It's a new normal because we're trying to reduce the footfall for people to transmit. With COVID you can be asymptomatic, in other words you don't have symptoms of it; you can carry it but not realise it so we're trying to reduce the risk of someone giving it to us or one of our staff, or vice versa.”

Dr Dorman's advice is very simple: “Wash your hands and stay at home,” he said.

“Your GP surgery is still open – I know it looks different but your GP is still there and still cares for you,” he added.

“We don't want people to think we have shut. Yes, physically our buildings may have shut but we are still there for you. We still have to do some of the daily jobs of a GP so if you do think that you have a significant health issue we still need to hear from you. We are still diagnosing cancers and all that which does go on.

“It's a strange world for everyone but we just have to adapt to it and we are very grateful to patients for moving with us on this because it does take a lot of co-operation.

“Stay safe and if you have an underlying medical condition be careful. If you get one of the shielding letters which have come out don't worry about it, just be sensible with it – it's there to protect you but it is important that you are deemed as a higher risk.”