Hammer and bar used in 'savage' Ballymena attack

MEN armed with a hammer and a metal bar carried out a ‘savage attack’ in the Lanntara area of Ballymena in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "We received a report at around 00:30am that three masked men, armed with a hammer and a metal bar, arrived at an address in Lanntara just minutes earlier. They made their way inside the property where there were five people - three men and two women.

"Once inside, they assaulted one of the men, aged in his thirties. He sustained injuries to his head and arm and was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Two of the women, aged in their thirties, also received minor injuries during the incident.

"When leaving, the assailants smashed windows at the property.

"Two men have since been arrested, aged 35 and 45, on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and they both remain in custody this nothing.

"This was a savage attack for which there is no justification and we are working to establish a motive. We believe it also linked to a report at 00:20am where windows of a property in the same area were also smashed. No injuries were reported.

“I want to appeal to anyone with information which could help our investigation to call us on 101 and quote reference number 59 of 14/04/20. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."