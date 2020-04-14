Milkmen going that extra round because of lockdown!

AB201604

Milkmen and milk floats are extremely busy with extra rounds owing to families in lockdown over the past number of weeks.

Over the decades, the number of milkmen on the rounds has dropped dramatically, but, in the new circumstances we all find ourselves in, people are realising just how valuable a service a milkman can provide.

Dale Farm, with headquarters in Cookstown, say they have "experienced a significant increase in demand for milkmen in recent weeks".

And one of the milkmen delivering Dale Farm's produce locally is Tullyhogue man Raymond Ferguson.

Full story in this week's Courier!