Nicholson welcomes ban on personal guarantees for loans

NEWS that the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has banned banks from requesting personal guarantees for emergency loans to small businesses have been welcomed by an Armagh councillor.

Cllr Sam Nicholson, a member of the Economic Development and Regeneration committee has given a thumbs up to the move amid growing government concern that lenders have been slow in meeting demands for help.

Cllr Nicholson said, “The Chancellor has made it abundantly clear to the banking sector that they have a duty and a responsibility to the businesses, large and small, across our nation.

“I have been contacted by many small firms making their concerns clear about the approach that some of our banks have been taking, especially in the teeth of this crisis that is bringing some of our firms’ very existence into question.

“With the rapid increase in the number of universal credit claims it would suggest that many small companies have already collapsed since the economy was locked down.

“Hopefully the Chancellor’s new package of support for business with a warning to banks that they have to move more quickly will help prevent any further companies suffering the same fate.”

Cllr Nicholson said that the most immediate issue threatening the survival of millions of small businesses and the self-employed is severely depleted cash flow.

“Time is of the essence and therefore I welcome government action in ensuring that any viable small business that has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus can now directly access CBILS rather than first being offered a bank’s own standard commercial lending product,” he added.

“I'm still concerned about the charges being made by the banks, but this announcement banning them from asking for personal guarantees for loans under £250,000 is an important breakthrough.

“Taking on debt at the current time is a daunting prospect for many small businesses and the self-employed.

“Any banks, especially those that have been bailed out by us, the taxpayers, over their own greed and malfeasance in the 2008 banking crisis, who are now hiding behind procedure and bureaucracy, rather than making the necessary loans which are underpinned by the government anyhow, should and be rightly held to censure after this crisis is over.

“The Assembly also should have a role in this and I welcome the call by Steve Aiken MLA as chair of the Finance committee for a role in monitoring and scrutinising what our banking sector is doing to ensure that they now do their bit, and act with due responsibility.

“It is good to see the government getting tough on the banks to ensure the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans get out to the businesses who need them. That is vital to keep people in jobs and ensure they have incomes to pay their bills and provide for their families.”