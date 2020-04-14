Opera singer Pascal Allen dies in London

THE death has taken place in London, the city of his adoption, of former Armagh native Pascal Allen, the celebrated opera singer, writes Joe McManus.

One of a family of six, born to Mr and Mrs Tommy Allen, from Upper Irish Street, Armagh, he was aged in his 80s.

His father had a bicycle shop in Ogle Street and his uncle Pat, was a well known auctioneer.

Pascal’s grandfather, Thomas Allen, was a founder member of Armagh Harps GAC back in 1888. He was a well known figure about the city, being involved in various local organisations.

A native of Glenavy, Co Antrim, he came here to work with Armagh Spinning Company at Drumcairn Mill, beside the Mill Row.

His grandson was a star in the making as he climbed the steps of the choir gallery at St Patrick’s Cathedral before embarking on a hugely successful career overseas.

He was certainly no ordinary chorister or stage performer, but a rare talent destined for greater things; Covent Garden was calling.

Under the mentorship of Canon Joseph Pentony and Cathedral organist Thomas W Holden, he progressed swiftly from St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir to the local St Joseph’s Operatic Society and the rest is history.

He became a frequent broadcaster, festival prize winner and was soon a recipient of a scholarship that brought him to London’s Guildhall School of Music and on to Covent Garden.

His international career saw him tour Australia, South Africa and much of Europe.

He performed major operatic roles such as Leporello Bartolo (The Barber of Seville), Figaro and was renowned for his work in Oratorio, particularly The Saint Matthew Passion and The Messiah.

Pascal broadcast regularly with BBC and Radio Eireann singing many of his favourite Irish songs and in later life returned to this much loved repertoire in response to requests from his family, friends and many fans.

He was noted for his skill to deliver these evocative favourites with a depth and passion that is unique within the genre.

Pascal’s amazing voice is featured on a CD remastered by Armagh Theatre Group to celebrate their 50th anniversary back in 2016.

Entitled ‘God’s Own City’, it was first produced to mark the group’s 25th anniversary, telling the history of Armagh through songs, stories, poetry and yarns, a collection that wonderfully captures great moments and great people of our city.

Pascal’s contribution are his masterly recordings of ‘Father O’ Flynn’ and ‘My Lagan Love’.

His voice was rich and pleasant and he scored over some of his rivals by the agility which he could use when necessary, despite his advancing years. He seemed equally at home in rollicking songs and those of gentler mood.

Many Armagh folk will remember him singing in St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir and his roles with St Joseph’s Operatic Society, shows that were produced both in St Patrick’s Parochial Hall and Armagh City Hall back in the 1950s.

Pascal returned to his native city many times to perform at local concerts. There was no Market Place Theatre in his rise to stardom, but had there been, this exceptional talent would have regularly graced its stage.