Public should continue to heed Government distancing advice

THE public should ensure that it is following Government advice regarding social distancing, according to Inspector Quinn.

Members of the PSNI have been visible checking out beauty spots throughout the locality, including Gosford Forest Park and Loughgall Country Park.

And while officers here have not had to use any of their new powers to hand out fines to anyone breaching the social distancing rules, they are engaging with the public, encouraging and asking for their co-operation.

“That's what we will continue to do unless we see an upsurge,” Inspector Quinn told the Gazette.

“If it is absolutely necessary we will use those powers to disperse people and possibly fine them.

“As the weather gets better people may not heed the Government, but at the moment the strategy is around engagement, encouragement and seeking compliance.”

Inspector Quinn said that members of the public are playing their part in keeping people safe.

“The community are ringing the police and saying ‘we’re doing our bit, why can't these people do the same?’,” he said.

“We are liaising with the council and the Forestry Service and we're trying to work with them. The police will visit those beauty spots and enter them. If there's any untoward activity then we are engaging, encouraging and asking for co-operation and if that doesn't happen then we will be sending out fines.”

There has been some concerns voiced recently by members of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council that some foreign nationals were not getting the message about social distancing.

However, that is something that the PSNI are working on with the council, according to Inspector Quinn.

“The council are printing out multiple language signs and while we are seeing a few reports of that there's nothing to be alarmed about. It's just around the education of the issue and I'm sure that will settle down.”

Inspector Quinn urged everyone to listen to the Government advice and to stay at home.

“Do not be congregating in parks - we have to try and support the NHS,” he stressed.

“Do not be visiting people or beauty spot areas. Stay within the limited area where you live. If you need to go shopping for essentials do that, but don’t do it every day.

“Try and be a good neighbour – look out for people who might be vulnerable in your area. Just be careful in how you engage with them but please try and call them because while there's the economic impact that this crisis is having, there's the mental health side of it too.

“The police are there as first responders along with the ambulance service to look after people. We have to look at the greater good in all this to try and get over this pandemic.

“These are very strange and difficult times. Anybody can get this and a collective effort by the community can help everyone, from the elderly to middle-aged people to young people.

“Our ask is that if you need help, just ring. We are a 24/7 service and we are well resourced.”