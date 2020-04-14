Mourne residents say water is 'unsafe' to use

NI Water has sought to reassure residents in Mourne that despite increased levels of chlorine in the water, it is “perfectly safe” to drink.

Over the last few days householders in Kilkeel, Annalong and Ballymartin have reported a ‘bleach-type odour’ from their water, with some residents stating they have had “upset stomachs” after drinking tap water.

Indeed, one local mother told The Outlook that members of her family were left with “itchy eyes” after showering due to issues with the quality of the water.

NI Water confirmed that following a “shutdown on Friday, 10 April at Fofannybane Water Treatment Works, elevated levels of chlorine have been detected in the area”.

In an online post yesterday (Monday, 13 April) they said they had begun a “flushing of the network and process of dechlorination”.

“We can assure them that our number one priority is the quality and the safety of the drinking water we provide and that the water is safe to use in the normal way,” they said.

They added that the Public Health Authority had been informed and was “content” with NI Water’s approach.

However, today (Tuesday, 14 April) residents said the taste and odour issues were continuing and they did not feel it was safe to use the water.

Responding to concerns raised by residents, NI Water has again sought to reassure those in the affected areas that the water is safe.

“NI Water have completed a process of network flushing and dechlorination, however a small number of customers may continue to experience taste and odour issues as the situation resolves,” they said.

“We can assure our customers that the water is completely safe to use in the normal way and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”