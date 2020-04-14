SHSCT establishes helpline for young people and their families

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust is launching a new helpline for children, young people and families in the Trust area who may need practical advice and who could be socially isolated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Staying Connected’ helpline has been established to respond to the challenges associated with social isolation.

Trained social care staff will answer your call, offering you a listening ear, support and guidance and links to practical support and follow-up services.

The ‘Staying Connected’ helpline can be contacted during office hours (Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm) on 028 3756 7150.