SHSCT establishes helpline for young people and their families

SHSCT establishes helpline for young people and their families
Caroline Rainey

Reporter:

Caroline Rainey

Email:

news@outlooknews.co.uk

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust is launching a new helpline for children, young people and families in the Trust area who may need practical advice and who could be socially isolated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Staying Connected’ helpline has been established to respond to the challenges associated with social isolation.

Trained social care staff will answer your call, offering you a listening ear, support and guidance and links to practical support and follow-up services.

The ‘Staying Connected’ helpline can be contacted during office hours (Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm) on 028 3756 7150.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130