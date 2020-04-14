SuperCupNI decision expected end of April

ORGANISERS of the annual SuperCupNI youth football tournament say they expect to make a decision about this summer’s competition by the end of April.

The 2020 event is due to be held on the north coast between Monday August 2 and Friday August 7, slightly later than normal.

Talks have been ongoing for some time but a resolution is likely to be reached following a meeting between key stakeholders which is due to take place on Tuesday April 21.

“There are a lot of things up in the air at the moment,” SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard confirmed to Chronicle Sport.

“We have to take into consideration expert medical advice as well as our concern for the participating teams, some of whom are coming from very far away.

“We have been watching the situation very closely and are constantly monitoring what is happening around the world.

“We will be holding a conference call with staleholders, including the local council, on April 21 after which I expect we will make an announcement,” added Victor.

Should a decision be taken to cancel, it would be the first time in the tournament’s almost 40 year history that this has happened.

* Full story - see Tuesday's Chronicle.