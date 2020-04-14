Ten new deaths in Northern Ireland due to coronavirus

TEN people have died over the last 24 hours as the result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has confirmed today (Tuesday).

That brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 134, according to the latest figures.

Eighty-five new cases have been confirmed according to today's figures, bringing the Northern Ireland total to 1,967.

Meanwhile there were 462 individuals tested yesterday, meaning that the number of individuals tested now stands at 13,095.

The number of negative tests now stands at 11,074 with 54 individuals having indeterminate results.