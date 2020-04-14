Tributes to Keady man Eamon Nugent

TRIBUTES have been paid to Keady man Eamon Nugent, who passed away suddenly this morning.
His body was found at his home in the Dunlarg Road area of Keady, the PSNI said earlier.
A post mortem is due to be carried out but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious, they added.
Amongst those paying tribute were Darkley Rural Community Group who said they were "deeply saddened to hear of Eamon’s passing this morning.
"We offer our heartfelt sympathies and support to Caroline, Frankie, Sinead, Louise, Cathy and Colm and the entire Nugent family circle in these most awful of times," they added.
Other tributes described Eamon as "a true gent" and a "good lad".

