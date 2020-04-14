Women fined and car seized under coronavirus regulations

TWO women have been issued with fines for breach of coronavirus regulations after an incident along the border on Monday.

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said: "Police in Strabane seized a vehicle yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 13) which had reportedly failed to stop for An Garda Síochána (AGS) in the Lifford area of County Donegal.



"AGS colleagues had alerted us at 3.10pm that a red Audi A4 had made off from their officers and crossed into Strabane.



"We subsequently located the vehicle, abandoned in the Clady village area, at around 4pm, which we subsequently seized.



"Two females were subsequently issued with two fines for breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.”

Chief Inspector Hunter added: "This is a good example of cross border work with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.”