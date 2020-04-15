Armagh District Orangemen deliver essential supplies to nursing homes

ORANGE members from Armagh District Loyal Orange Lodge No. 5 have been working behind the scenes in the last week to source and buy much needed PPE for residential homes in the area.

They include Greenpark Care Home, Sunnymeade Care Home, Hockley Care Home, Orchard Care Home and Hamilton Court Care Home.

Much sought after items including hand sanitiser, protective overalls, anti-bacterial hand soap, disposable aprons, gloves, shoe covers and hand cream have been delivered to the homes.

Later this week lodges from Armagh District will be delivering food parcels to the older and more vulnerable members who are currently in isolation.

A spokesperson for the District said, “If you or anyone you know would need this service please contact us and we will be happy to get you on our list.

“Just send our page a message with your address and we will do what we can.

“In these uncertain times we would urge all members to follow the government's guidelines and stay home.”