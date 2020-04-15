Armagh District Orangemen deliver essential supplies to nursing homes

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

ORANGE members from Armagh District Loyal Orange Lodge No. 5 have been working behind the scenes in the last week to source and buy much needed PPE for residential homes in the area.

They include Greenpark Care Home, Sunnymeade Care Home, Hockley Care Home, Orchard Care Home and Hamilton Court Care Home.

Much sought after items including hand sanitiser, protective overalls, anti-bacterial hand soap, disposable aprons, gloves, shoe covers and hand cream have been delivered to the homes.

Later this week lodges from Armagh District will be delivering food parcels to the older and more vulnerable members who are currently in isolation.

A spokesperson for the District said, “If you or anyone you know would need this service please contact us and we will be happy to get you on our list.

“Just send our page a message with your address and we will do what we can.

“In these uncertain times we would urge all members to follow the government's guidelines and stay home.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130