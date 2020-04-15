Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

John Kane, Newry

John of the Meadow, Newry, died on April 6th. Beloved husband of Alice, and loving father of Frances, Thomas, Brenda, Deirdre, Fiona and John. Due to the on-going Covid pandemic, we the family, have no choice but to have the funeral privately. Deeply missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, extended family and many friends.

Marlene Farquhar, Warrenpoint

Marlene died peacefully at home on April 7th.

Loving wife of Edmund, and dearly loved mother of Mark, Paul, Simon, and Nigel.

Much-loved sister of Francis (Feenan), and the late Gertie (Hicks), and Dessie Lindsay. Marlene’s funeral service took place last Thursday at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint, with interment afterwards in Warrenpoint municipal cemetery.

Anthony McArdle, Armagh

Beloved husband of Mary, and loving father of Eileen, Martina, Patricia, Anthony, Colm, granda of 18, and great-granda of Annie. His funeral took place on Thursday, in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockaconey, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sarah O’Hare, Dromintee

Sarah died peacefully on April 7th, at home. Beloved sister of Peggy and Bernadette (McShane), and the late Mary (Duncan), Brigie, Patrick, Stasia (McShane), and Susie Daly. Pre-deceased by her parents Annie and Michael O’Hare. In accordance with the Archbishop and public health guidelines, the funeral and wake will be private gatherings for immediate family only.

Brian Treanor, Rostrevor

Brian, formerly of Trevor Hill, Newry, died on April 7th peacefully at Carlingford Lodge Care Home, Warrenpoint. Beloved son of the late John and Patricia Treanor, and brother of Pat, Briege, Frank and the late Marie, Jim, John, Anne and Kathleen.

Due to current government and public health guidelines, the funeral will be strictly private. Very deeply regretted.

Pauline McKenna, Armagh

Pauline died suddenly on April 7th in Spain.

Beloved wife of the late Pearse, and loving daughter of the late Seamus and Isa, and sister of the late Joan. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers Adrian and Eamon, sisters Marie, Vonnie, Patricia, Imedla and Bernie and wider family circle.