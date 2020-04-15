Do not put off seeking hospital treatment if you are experiencing a heart attack - Trust

THE Western Trust Cardiology Service has issued an urgent warning to the public not to put off seeking hospital treatment if they are experiencing cardiac conditions.

Health chiefs said they have noticed a dramatic reduction in the number of patients coming to hospitals with common conditions such as heart attacks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr McGlinchey, consultant cardiologist at the Western Trust, says people must seek immediate medical treatment if they are experiencing symptoms.

He explained: “We have noticed that the number of patients coming to hospital with common cardiac conditions such as heart attacks has fallen away dramatically and this is a pattern that has been seen in all regions affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We know the public are listening to the public health messages to stay at home and away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic however, we don’t think that there are any less patients suffering from these common cardiac conditions.

“We think that patients are avoiding seeking medical attention for their complaints because of the public advice given or perhaps because of a fear on being exposed to COVID-19 if they attend the hospital.

"We want to assure patients that there are excellent treatment options available for treating common cardiac conditions. These help with symptoms, treat and prevent against short and long-term disability and prevent death.

"Many of the common cardiac conditions such as heart attacks require urgent treatment to avoid complications. The most effective treatment only happens through fast diagnosis and then fast treatment of the cardiac condition and should not be ignored."

Dr McGlinchey warned that failure to access healthcare professionals may have "significant consequences" for patients and their loved ones.

He continued: "Our cardiology teams across the Western Trust are experienced weighing up risks and benefits and coming to a balanced conclusion. That is why we have introduced a new service for patients in the Western Trust area which allows for a balanced approach. This new service aims to provide a more rapid and safer alternative for patients to come and see us.

‘Assessment’

“We are asking patients with chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations and blackouts to contact our service by telephone for initial assessment.

"This is a 24 hours per day, seven days per week service. An experienced cardiac nurse will assess the history over the telephone. They will have full access to previous records.

"On the basis of the history provided, patients may be reassured that their history is not suggestive of a cardiac complaint; offered a face-to-face assessment to include blood tests, ECGs and X rays - this may be recommended immediately or at a set time on the same day or following day or informed to phone 999 to access emergency services if the nurse is concerned."

The face-to-face assessments for Fermanagh and West Tyrone as far north as Strabane town will be in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex Cardiac Assessment Unit. For patients north of Strabane, in Derry/Londonderry and in the Limavady area patients will be assessed in Altnagelvin hospital.

Assessment in Altnagelvin will be done in an area beside the Cardiology Ward (Ward 44/CCU) and away from the Emergency Department (A&E) between 8am and 10pm or in a non-COVID area of the Emergency Department outside of these hours (from 10pm to 8am).

"We will try to avoid face-to-face assessments unless we feel it is necessary. We strongly advice that you access help in this way if you have the symptoms discussed above. The number to call is: 028 82833129 or 028 77246958

“We wish you well throughout this period in particular and want you to know that we are here to help you as in normal times," Dr McGlinchey added.