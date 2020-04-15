Breaking: Lockdown to be extended by three weeks

Breaking: Lockdown to be extended by three weeks

First Minister Arlene Foster.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTHERN Ireland's coronavirus lockdown is to be extended for three more weeks, Arlene Foster has said.

The first minister said the executive had taken its decision after a lengthy meeting on Wednesday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said now was the time to 'dig in, to stay strong and save lives.'

The announcement came as six more people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland died in hospital in the past 24 hours.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130