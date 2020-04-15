Gardaí stop driver who bought 25 drums of kerosene in Armagh

GARDAÍ in Meath have stopped a motorist who made a non-essential journey carrying 25 drums of kerosene which were bought in Armagh.

In a post on the Meath Crime Prevention page, gardaí said the car was stopped in Wilkinstown. Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle live locally to that area.

Both the kerosene and the car were seized. 

Gardaí said a file will be prepared on the breach of COVID-19 travel restrictions and have issued a reminder that unless your journey is essential, you should follow the government's advice and stay at home.

