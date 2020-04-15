Kind-hearted Strabane pupil pens letter of support to NHS staff

A KIND-hearted Strabane schoolboy has been putting his time at home to good use by writing a letter to NHS staff to praise them for their hard work.

Young Cormac Crawford, a Year 9 pupil at Knockavoe School in Strabane, has been working on letter writing skills as part of his home school pack and decided to write a letter to thank NHS workers.

He wrote the note – complete with some artwork – to show his appreciation for their tireless work amid the coronavirus.

"I want to say a big massive thank you to the doctors and nurses and frontline workers risking their own lives to safe peoples lives and also trying to find a vaccine to kill the Covid 19. Keep up your good work. Stay safe," he says.

