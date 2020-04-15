Lockdown to last for another three weeks

LOCKDOWN restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be extended by three weeks, First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed today.

Mrs Foster said the decision had been made after a "lengthy meeting".

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said that now was the time to "dig in, to stay strong and save lives".

Earlier today, the Public Health Agency announced another six people had passed away having contracted Covid-19, which brings the Northern Ireland total to 140.

At the daily briefing, the First Minister said Northern Ireland was still in the "first wave" of the virus and as a result it was important to do "everything we can to reduce the peak" and in order to help achieve this, the lockdown restrictions would remain in place until the week of 5 May.

Ms O'Neill said the biggest danger "in this period is complacency".

"The measures are showing positive results but if we relax our behaviour, we will be in danger," she said.

She added that the executive would review its decision around restrictions when it is felt the first wave of the virus is deemed to have passed.

Ms O'Neill said Northern Ireland was "still in the surge period".

Earlier today (Wednesday) the Health Minister, Robin Swann said that the Covid-19 modelling group's work had indicated the impact of the virus may now be "less severe in the first wave" than had been feared.

However, when speaking to the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Swann said that while the majority of people in Northern Ireland were continuing to follow social distancing measures, modelling was not a certainty of what would happen next with the virus and he warned against people becoming complacent.