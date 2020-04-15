Mall social distancing rule breakers are endangering lives

MORE evidence of people ignoring social distancing in Armagh has come to light after pictures emerged of a group of people gathering on the city's Mall on Easter Tuesday.

Armagh Cricket Club are currently undertaking work ahead of their new season, but posted this picture adding that it was "unfortunate" to see a number of people out "wrecking about on the square".

There have been a number of reports of people gathering in disregard for the current government advice that social gatherings of two or more people are banned unless they are from the same household or where the gathering is essential for work purposes.

The cricket club added, "All pre-season work on the Mall is currently taking place following ECB guidance and using HSC NI social distancing advice.

"The square is roped off as always and has signs asking people to stay off the area.

"The photo shows that this clearly isn’t happening. There is no social distancing taking place here and these people should not be doing this. They are endangering themselves, others, the community and our NHS.

"We ask the people of Armagh [to] have some respect for the situation we find ourselves in."

The Ulster Gazette was contacted by one woman who was in the Mall area on her way to her job within the NHS. She said that this group "were not the only ones breaking the rules".

She said, "The good weather had clearly brought out a number of what I could only describe as idiots onto the Mall. There was a serious lack of social distancing going on.

"We are constantly being told to stay indoors and if you have to go out to do it safely. It's on every TV programme, every newspaper, every ad break. How is this not getting through to people?

"I work for the NHS. My colleagues and their families, and me and my family too, are at risk of getting this illness which does kill. I appeal to these people - stop being idiots and stay in the house!"

The Ulster Unionist Party's Cllr Sam Nicholson said that he had been in contact with the PSNI about the ongoing issue.

"They have asked me to ask people to ring 101 if you witness these situations and they will deal with them accordingly," he added.