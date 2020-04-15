Orange members asked to drum up support for NHS

THE Orange Order is encouraging its supporters to make some noise for the NHS tomorrow night.

Members of the public have been coming to their front doors every Thursday evening since the lockdown commenced to applaud and rattle their pans in support of the NHS and frontline workers.

And now the Orange has asked its members to play their instruments to show their thanks.

“Last Thursday evening, a number of Lambeg drummers across the country showed their support for the NHS and the many essential workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19,” the Orange Order said in a Facebook post.

“This week, let’s see how many drums or band members playing their instrument we can encourage to drum up support - at home or outside their local Orange Hall.”

The Order also asked those who were taking part to abide by all the current regulations governing essential travel and social distancing.

If you're taking part why not send us a video? Send it to us via Facebook or email editor@ulstergazette.co.uk