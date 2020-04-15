PHA urges parents to seek help if children unwell

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging parents to seek medical help if their child becomes unwell with other illnesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The PHA, the Health and Social Care Board and a senior paediatric consultant are urging parents and carers to be vigilant of other childhood illnesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, and are reassuring them that help and support is available for those who need medical attention.

Dr Joanne McClean, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with the PHA, said: “We know that parents want to do the very best they can to protect and care for their children. While it is essential to be aware of and follow the guidance associated with Covid-19, it is also important that parents trust their instinct. If you feel your child is unwell and needs medical attention, please seek help.

“The number of children attending GP surgeries and hospital emergency departments is lower than normal. While many children will be receiving appropriate care and treatment at home, we do not want parents to be put off bringing their children for medical attention because they are concerned about overloading the service or afraid that their child may come into contact with Covid-19 in a healthcare setting.

“Robust infection control procedures are in place in HSC settings to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19.

“While children can become sick as a result of Covid-19, the experience across the world has been that the illness is not common in children and most will not become seriously unwell if they contract it.”

Dr Karl McKeever, Clinical Director at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, added: “While people are aware of Covid-19 at the minute, it is important to remember that children are still at risk of becoming sick for other reasons.

"For example, sepsis and meningitis are rare, but can cause life-threatening illness, especially in younger children. Children can also develop other illnesses - some of which can be serious, such as rapid onset of Type 1 diabetes. Do not delay seeking medical help and advice.

“GP and hospital services for children are still open and there for sick children. If you are worried about your child please seek medical advice from your GP in the first instance. If you are advised to attend the GP or to take your child to hospital, please don’t delay. Dial 999 in an emergency," he added.