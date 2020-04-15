Post-primary tests under review

POST-PRIMARY transfer tests are under review in case schools don’t “return to normal” by autumn, a Stormont department has heard.

The Education Permanent Secretary Derek Baker told the committee today (April 15) the companies delivering the tests were “considering all options”.

The entrance tests – which are provided by two private businesses – are not the department’s responsibility.

Asked by the Education Committee chair, Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle, whether assessments would be delayed, Mr Baker said the issue was being “urgently” looked into.

He added: “They [Association for Quality Education and the Post Primary Transfer Consortium] realise if things do not return to normal in the autumn there is a big problem with this – they are considering this and we are keeping an eye on what they’re doing.”

Registration via the Association for Quality Education (AQE) will still open on April 29, according to its website.

In a statement, the company said parents and students should “continue to prepare”.

It went on: “As the situation develops over the coming days and weeks, AQE will monitor what is happening and will work closely with our colleagues in the primary schools to ensure that parents and pupils are kept fully informed.”

Post Primary Transfer Consortium said assessments for 2020/21 were “currently under review”.

In a statement on their website, the company said: “PPTC continues to closely monitor the current situation and with it the uncertainty and disruption it brings for parents, pupils, staff, schools and others.”