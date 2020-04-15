Sinn Féin MPs will not take up office cost allowance

SINN Féin's MPs will not avail of the £10,000 increase in office cost allowances introduced by the government, the party has said.

It follows the DUP MP for Upper Bann's defence of the allowance earlier today.

As a result of the coronavirus forcing many to work from home, Members of Parliament are now entitled to claim £10,000 for additional office costs, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.

This figure is on top of the £26,000 MPs can claim to cover office costs.

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said his party colleagues, including Newry and Armagh MP Mickey Brady, would not be taking up the extra cash.

“As an Irish Republican political party which stands on a platform of Irish unity and which does not take our seats in the British Parliament, Sinn Féin MPs do not receive any salary from Westminster,” he said.

“This proposal to increase the office cost allowance by £10,000 is not an increase in MP or staff salary, but an uplift in office cost allowance for ensuring a constituency service can continue to operate remotely in these times of crisis and to meet the needs of constituents.

“Sinn Féin MPs will not avail of this increase.”

Commenting on the funds, recently elected DUP MP Carla Lockhart told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The headline being shared with regards to the £10,000 office allowance has been widely misconstrued as a payment to MPs personally.

“This is completely untrue. None of this money comes personally to an MP and only what is justifiable and necessary will be spent of this allowance.

“By their very nature a constituency office is public facing and therefore there is no facility to work from home. We must protect personal data in accordance with GDPR and for that reason personal devices cannot be used.”

The DUP representative also said that while she will be doing everything in her power to support her constituents, she would be using a “minimal” amount of the allowance.

“I and my staff will not be found wanting when my constituents need me the most,” she said.

“In the past month we have worked tirelessly to assist many people and answer literally thousands of queries. It is vital that we have equipment that is secure and usable in a home setting.

“I will be using my normal office running cost budget and if required, a minimal amount of the £10,000 to equip my staff for the coming months.

“Their safety and ability to work at maximum capacity is of utmost importance to me. I depend on them day and daily to assist me in the many queries that come across my desk.”