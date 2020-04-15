Six more deaths announced by Public Health Agency

SIX more people diagnosed with coronavirus have sadly passed away, the Public Health Agency confirmed today.

This brings the total number of reported deaths associated with Covid-19 to 140.

There have been a further 121 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 2088.

Some 577 people were tested for Covid-19, meaning the total number tested for the disease so far stands at 13,672.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (ABC) area accounts for 220 positive cases, while the figure stands at 127 in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The confirmed cases for the ABC area means it is now the third highest council area, behind Belfast at 649 cases and Lisburn and Castlereagh with 221 confirmed cases.