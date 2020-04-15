Six new deaths as coronavirus cases rise in ABC district

THE Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough is on course to become the area in Northern Ireland worst affected by coronavirus outside of Belfast, today's figures have shown.

There have been 220 cases of COVID-19 here, which is now just one behind the Lisburn and Castlereagh borough.

The Belfast area remains far and away the worst affected area with 649 cases, while in the neighbouring Newry, Mourne and Down district there have been 127 cases.

Today's figures, released by the Public Health Agency, show that six people have sadly died from the illness within the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 140.

Meanwhile there have been 121 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours and 577 individuals tested as of 11.30am.

To date in Northern Ireland there have been 2088 laboratory confirmed cases with 140 deaths associated with COVID-19. There have been 13,672 individuals tested for the illness, with 2,158 of those being carried out within the Southern Trust area.