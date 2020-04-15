Upper Bann MP defends £10,000 home office allowance

A DUP MP has defended the introduction of a new Westminster home office allowance.

As a result of the coronavirus forcing many to work from home, Members of Parliament are now entitled to claim £10,000 for additional office costs, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.

This figure is on top of the £26,000 MPs can claim to cover office costs.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has clarified that rather than a payment to MPs, the money can only be spent supporting the MP, or their team to work from home.

It is understood the additional allowance can be used to buy equipment such as laptops and printers for staff having to work from home.

Commenting on the funds, the recently elected DUP MP said: “The headline being shared with regards to the £10,000 office allowance has been widely misconstrued as a payment to MPs personally.

“This is completely untrue. None of this money comes personally to an MP and only what is justifiable and necessary will be spent of this allowance.

“By their very nature a constituency office is public facing and therefore there is no facility to work from home. We must protect personal data in accordance with GDPR and for that reason personal devices cannot be used.”

The DUP representative also said that while she will be doing everything in her power to support her constituents, she would be using a “minimal” amount of the allowance.

“I and my staff will not be found wanting when my constituents need me the most,” she said.

“In the past month we have worked tirelessly to assist many people and answer literally thousands of queries. It is vital that we have equipment that is secure and usable in a home setting.

“I will be using my normal office running cost budget and if required, a minimal amount of the £10,000 to equip my staff for the coming months.

“Their safety and ability to work at maximum capacity is of utmost importance to me. I depend on them day and daily to assist me in the many queries that come across my desk.”

When it first announced extra financial assistance for MPs, the IPSA said it “was committed to supporting MPs and their staff to carry on with their work as far as possible.”

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has also defended the additional allowance.

“It is wrong to characterise this extra £10,000 allocated by IPSA as MPs giving themselves additional funds,” he said.

“On the contrary, this money is being used to enable MPs staff to set up home working to support distressed constituents at a time of crisis.

“Many MPs have seen their casework soar as a direct result of coronavirus. Enabling staff to work remotely is the best and safest way for them – and the constituents they are in contact with – to communicate and work together during these difficult times.

“The additional budget is there to draw down on if it is needed and required – and it will have to be accounted for in the usual way.”

In addition to increasing the money available for MP’s office costs, the IPSA is also suspending the 90-day limit for claiming costs and has increased the credit limit on MPs’ payment cards to £10,000 – an increase of £5,000.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority was established, following the MPs’ expenses scandal, in 2009 and sets and regulates MPs’ salaries, pensions, business costs and expenses.