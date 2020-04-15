Well-known Keady woman passes away as a result of COVID-19 on her 71st birthday

A KEADY woman has passed away on what would have been her 71st birthday as the result of COVID-19.

Mrs Mabel Donnelly passed away at 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday), her son Peter said.

Her funeral, which will be strictly private due to the current restrictions, will take place tomorrow in Blackwatertown.

“We would like to thank all the staff in Dunlarg Care Home and also the staff in Craigavon Hospital,” Peter added.

The Parish of Keady and Derrynoose, where Peter is the Parish caretaker, said they had learned of the death with “great sadness”, while the Keady Community Festival Chairman, where he is the Chairman, said they were saddened to learn of Mrs Donnelly's death.

“She was always present at any fundraising events and our St Patrick's Day parade each year,” they said.

“We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Peter, Tam, their father Paul and their families at this particularly sad time. May she rest in peace.”