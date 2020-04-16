Fears growing for future of farming industry as beef prices fall further

CONCERNS are growing for the farming industry amid fears the current beef price across Northern Ireland is “unsustainable in the longer term”.

The stark warning was issued by Newry and Armagh DUP Assembly Member William Irwin who was also critical of UK supermarkets stocking Polish meat which he said was undercutting Northern Ireland producers at a time when demand for meat was high.

“The trend in beef prices all winter and spring has been harsh for anyone involved in beef production and the reports of supermarkets importing Polish beef is a further worry for farmers who are making heavy losses,” Mr Irwin said.

“There is of course strong demand for food of all varieties at this time and meat is no exception.

“I believe there is plenty of beef in Northern Ireland to meet consumer demands, therefore when supermarkets say that they have had to source meat from other countries, it is a slap in the face for under pressure local farmers.”

Mr Irwin said the last two weeks has seen prices falling further, yet demand has never been stronger due to the current coronavirus situation.

“It is absolutely vital that processors, instead of battering the farmer, actually give them a fair price for their produce and allow our local producers to meet this current surge in demand,” he said.

“Undercutting and short circuiting local producers, simply to profiteer in a time of crisis, is poor form from both the larger retailers and the processors,” he said.

“The message across the country has been one of solidarity and digging in to get through this unprecedented situation.

“With this firmly in mind, it’s time we saw some fairness in the supply chain and fair treatment for the farmer who continues to work hard to meet the nation’s food requirements at this very difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Ulster Unionist Councillor, Alderman Gordon Kennedy has called on the DAERA Minister Edwin Poots to put a package of support in place for local farmers.

Alderman Kennedy said: “Despite this unprecedented situation we all find ourselves in today caused by the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers in Northern Ireland continue tending to their livestock, carrying out the milking, putting out slurry, purchasing fertiliser and paying contractors on a daily basis.

“They are continuing to work because at this time our country needs food and in fact the world needs food. Yet farmers it seems are expected to produce it and not be given a fair price for it.”

Alderman Kennedy said recent cost pressures such as a substantial increase in the price of the ingredients required to make the meal to feed animals has added to this growing problem.

“With the NI farmgate price for milk, cattle and sheep all currently suffering a significant downturn and with further price reductions being rumoured, this could be the end-game for many of our local farmers if something is not done sooner rather than later,” he warned.

Alderman Kennedy has called for a similar government assistance scheme to the one which has recently been created to support small businesses.

“Our farming sector represents a large section of our local economy and they all deserve a decent living to cover the cost of their production and all the long hours that it takes to put that together because currently they are being asked to give it away,” he said.

“If we are genuine about the slogan that ‘we are all in this together’ then Minister Poots needs to put out a suitable fair support package to pay for the produce of our local farmers without delay.”